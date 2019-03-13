Skip to main content
Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey 2018 Conceptual Framework

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/106b1c42-en
Authors
Megan P. Y. Sim, Julie Bélanger, Agnes Stancel-Piątak, Lynn Karoly
OECD Education Working Papers
Sim, M. et al. (2019), “Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey 2018 Conceptual Framework”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 197, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/106b1c42-en.
