Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Equity, diversity and inclusion in early childhood education and care

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72ab31c1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Equity, diversity and inclusion in early childhood education and care”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 83, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72ab31c1-en.
Go to top