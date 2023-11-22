Equity, diversity and inclusion in early childhood education and care

Early childhood education and care (ECEC) policies can have a major role in levelling the playing field in education and society by providing all children, and especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with opportunities to participate in high-quality early learning and development experiences. Countries face different challenges in promoting equity and inclusion in ECEC depending on the particular aspects of social, economic and cultural diversity that are salient in their contexts. Examining the prevalence of different dimensions of diversity in ECEC centres and their associations with indicators of quality, this policy brief points to directions that policymakers can take to ensure that ECEC systems address the needs of children from all backgrounds.