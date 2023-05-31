Skip to main content
Professional development for digital competencies in early childhood education and care

A systematic review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a7c0a464-en
Authors
Maria Dardanou, Maria Hatzigianni, Sarika Kewalramani, Ioanna Palaiologou
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dardanou, M. et al. (2023), “Professional development for digital competencies in early childhood education and care: A systematic review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 295, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a7c0a464-en.
