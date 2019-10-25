Skip to main content
Providing Quality Early Childhood Education and Care

Results from the Starting Strong Survey 2018
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/301005d1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
TALIS
Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Providing Quality Early Childhood Education and Care: Results from the Starting Strong Survey 2018, TALIS, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/301005d1-en.
