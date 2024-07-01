Teacher working conditions

Teaching is a complex and increasingly demanding task hence teachers need their efforts to be properly rewarded. According to OECD estimates, teachers’ salaries are lower than those of similarly educated workers in almost all countries with available information. TALIS data shed light on patterns of satisfaction with the financial package. In 2018, only 39% of teachers report satisfaction with their salary, and this proportion is significantly lower for primary teachers in about half of the countries. Moreover, the second-highest spending priority reported by lower-secondary teachers is “improving teacher salaries” (64% of them rated this of high importance). Education systems should aim for reward structures and salary scales that combine statutory salary levels on par with international standards to ensure a good standard of living. Additionally, bonuses should be provided for teachers working in regions with higher costs of housing and living, and for those working in disadvantaged schools. There should also be opportunities for salary progression over the course of a teacher’s career, as experienced teachers tend to be more satisfied with their salary in countries where there is room for progression, as opposed to those with flat reward structures.