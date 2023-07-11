Digital technologies are a key resource for OECD education and training systems. If used effectively, they promise to transform teaching and learning practices and help to advance quality, equity and efficiency. Investment in education technology has surged worldwide over the past decade and digital education technologies increasingly permeate schools and classrooms. At the same time, most education systems remain far from providing full and equitable access to high-quality digital technologies and their current use tends to fall short of transforming teaching and learning in the classroom. These developments underline the need for supportive policies to enable education systems to make effective use of digital technologies, reap their full potential and ensure that the teaching profession is ready for the digital age.

The umbrella project Resourcing School Education for the Digital Age: Effective Digitalisation and Future-Ready Teachers was launched in 2023 in order to help countries to build on the current momentum, address these emerging challenges, and develop system-level policies to successfully transform their school systems for the digital age. The project is comprised of three thematic strands that focus on digital education policies, preparing future-ready teachers and ensuring efficient investments in school education respectively, with interactions and synergies between them.

The questions examined by the project under each thematic strand include: