Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovating teachers’ professional learning through digital technologies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3329fae9-en
Authors
Andreea Minea-Pic
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Minea-Pic, A. (2020), “Innovating teachers’ professional learning through digital technologies”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 237, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3329fae9-en.
Go to top