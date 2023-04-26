Adults increasingly need to develop new skill sets in the face of rapid labour market changes - driven in part by the digital and green transitions - and aging populations. The Higher Education Policy Team is supporting governments in OECD member and partner countries to improve access to flexible, high-quality upskilling and reskilling opportunities – including at advanced levels. This encompasses developing new forms of learning offerings and qualifications, reviewing academic credit systems, expanding micro-credentials and rethinking the design and delivery of advanced learning. The Education and Innovation Policy and Practice Community (EIPC), a joint initiative with the European Commission, seeks to enhance the role of higher education in promoting development of innovation competencies in secondary education (Strand 1), traditional higher education (Strand 2), and higher education upskilling and reskilling (Strand 3).