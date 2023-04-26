The OECD Higher Education Policy Team undertakes a wide range of comparative and system-specific analysis of higher education policy and works to facilitate mutual learning between countries in this field. The strategic direction for this work and core activities are established every two years in a programme of work and budget agreed by member countries. System-specific analyses and activities usually result for specific requests from member countries. In 2024, the core priorities for work on higher education are resourcing, effective and inclusive digitalisation and the role of higher education institutions in upskilling and reskilling.
The Higher Education Policy Programme carries out analysis on a wide range of higher education systems and policies
The Higher Education Policy Team work is advised by the Group of National Experts on Higher Education (GNE-HE), which assists the Education Policy Committee (EDPC) in guiding the OECD’s work on higher education policy. GNE-HE Delegates, nominated by countries, are experts in higher education policy from public bodies responsible for higher education, and other specially invited experts. Meetings of the GNE-HE provide countries with an opportunity to review and comment on the work of the Secretariat, and to share national higher education policies and practices with one another.
For further information about the Higher Education Policy Team and the GNE-HE, contact HigherEducation@oecd.org.