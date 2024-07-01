Many countries continue to increase financial resources directed at colleges and universities. Finding the right mix of tuition fees and student aid is a challenge. Tuition fees can complement public investment in education, also reflecting the benefits individuals are expected to reap throughout their careers. Student aid, on the other hand, should ensure that potential learners are not deterred by financial barriers. There is no evident correlation between the financial support given to students and whether they finish their degree– no single system seems to deter large numbers of students from completing university.
Student support
Greater numbers of adults in OECD countries are attending universities and colleges but financial barriers still prevent some people from pursuing or completing this additional part of their education. Some countries have high tuition fees, but governments are finding ways to help those who need it most. Grants, scholarships and loans can be used to lower these barriers for students.
Key messages
When we design funding systems, we should take their impact on equity into account. In general, the goal of student aid is to ensure financial barriers do not prevent learners from pursuing and completing their degree. But, more specifically, disadvantaged students need more financial support and sometimes different kinds of aid. Governments must recognise the societal benefits of education beyond what is compulsory: for example, adults who attended higher education rely less on public welfare programmes and pay more taxes. Governments can also use student support to address skills shortages by giving more support to students enrolled in priority fields (e.g. teaching, nursing). In some countries, the tuition amount depends on the field of study.
OECD countries fall into three groups when it comes to tuition fees and direct financial support to college and university goers. In most countries where bachelor’s programmes are free, students get help with living expenses through both loans and scholarships or grants. In countries that charge tuition but not very much, less than half of students receive financial support, and when they do, it generally comes through grants or scholarships. Finally, there is more variation among countries with high tuition fees, but one common pattern is that students often rely on income-contingent loans. The way these loans are repaid depends on how much that student earns after graduating.
Context
Tuition fees in bachelor’s programmes and share of students receiving financial support
In countries where public institutions charge higher tuition fees for bachelor’s programmes, a higher share of students receive direct public financial support. In countries with low or no tuition fees, the high share of students receiving financial support typically reflects contributions to the cost of living.
Annual average tuition fees charged by public institutions to national students enrolled in bachelor’s programmes and share of national tertiary students benefiting from direct public financial support (academic year 2019/20)
Average tuition fees charged by public institutions to national students
Fees may vary by level of education, especially in countries with higher tuition fees, with master’s degrees often being the costliest. In some countries all types of tertiary education are provided tuition-free, or students are required to pay low tuition fees.
Annual average tuition fees charged by public institutions to national students, by level of education (academic year 2019/20)
Master’s programme tuition fees, by fields of study
Tuition fees sometimes vary by field of education at master’s level, especially in countries with higher tuition fees. Degrees in business, administration and law for example are often costlier, reflecting the major earnings benefits graduates are expected to obtain throughout their working lives. In some countries, however, the same tuition fees apply across different fields of study.
Tuition fees charged by tertiary institutions to national students enrolled full-time in master's or equivalent programmes, by fields of study (2019/20)
