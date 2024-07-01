Student support

OECD countries fall into three groups when it comes to tuition fees and direct financial support to college and university goers. In most countries where bachelor’s programmes are free, students get help with living expenses through both loans and scholarships or grants. In countries that charge tuition but not very much, less than half of students receive financial support, and when they do, it generally comes through grants or scholarships. Finally, there is more variation among countries with high tuition fees, but one common pattern is that students often rely on income-contingent loans. The way these loans are repaid depends on how much that student earns after graduating.