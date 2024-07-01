Use and allocation of public funds for education

For each level of government, there is a separation between where money comes from (“initial funds”) and where money ends up being spent (“final funds”). Considering a local area as an example, money can be raised by the local government by taxing its local citizens, setting aside funds for its schools. But when it comes to the money this local area spends, there may be extra money sent by higher levels of government (or other stakeholders) to be used on education. To summarise, initial sources show the financial cost for a specific government level, while final sources show its responsibility for allocating money that will be spent.