Public funding for education faces the challenge of ensuring both efficiency and equity

Use and allocation of public funds for education

When public budgets face more pressure, governments seek to channel funding to schools, colleges, universities and private stakeholders in a way that uses funding efficiently while keeping equitable distribution in mind. Money can pass through different levels of government. It is important to consider the way these transfers work and who decides where the money is spent when deciding on public funding systems for education.  

