Public and private stakeholder funding for education

Companies can play a crucial role in delivering VET by providing work-based learning, such as apprenticeships and internships. Integrating classroom teachings with practical work experience bridges the gap between theory and application. By integrating practice-oriented training within work environments, the financial burden of schooling can be alleviated, as equipment is often costly and can quickly become obsolete. Students can also learn from experienced colleagues in the workplace, reducing teacher costs within schools. The use of work-based learning, and therefore extent to which such cost-sharing occurs in VET varies across countries.