School resources

School autonomy over the use of funds provides schools with flexibility to use allocated resources to fit specific needs. When school autonomy, accountability and support are intelligently combined, they can impact positively on teaching and learning. But the effect of schools' budgetary autonomy on processes and outcomes requires a strengthening of school leadership and management structures, and support with technical budgeting tasks. It is also linked to school size and school network policies. Providing the structures and support to help schools group together and share resources can help achieve economies of scale and a more effective use of funding.