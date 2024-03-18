Cultivating the next generation of green and digital innovators

This analytical report, the third in a series of four, was prepared by the OECD Higher Education Policy Team as part of the Education and Innovation Practice Community (EIPC) initiative, an action of the European Union’s New European Innovation Agenda, flagship 4 on “Fostering, attracting and retaining deep tech talent”. The EIPC initiative seeks to bring together policymakers and practitioners to advance understanding of the competencies that can trigger and shape innovation for the digital and green transitions.

This report provides analysis and case studies examining how traditional higher education programmes, like bachelor’s degrees, can effectively cultivate competencies crucial for green and digital innovation. It highlights four key action areas: tracking and assessing competencies; developing curricula; boosting student engagement; and enhancing partnerships with the private sector.