Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cultivating the next generation of green and digital innovators

The role of higher education
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bb6e432e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Edited by Gillian Golden and Nikolaj Broberg
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Golden, G. and N. Broberg (eds.) (2024), “Cultivating the next generation of green and digital innovators: The role of higher education”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb6e432e-en.
Go to top