Innovations in education and skills

More broadly, measuring innovation in education and understanding its drivers and obstacles is essential to improving the quality of the education sector – and of specific educational establishments. Education systems need better methods to measure whether pedagogical and administrative practices are changing in the expected direction. They need more understanding of what it means to have a positive innovation culture that supports innovation. The OECD aims to help policy makers and institutional leaders understand which factors of innovation they can influence to support educational objectives. This can be accomplished at the system or institutional level, as is often the case in other sectors, or through specific innovation projects.