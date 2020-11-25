Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Future of Education and Skills 2030

OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 aims to build a common understanding of the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values students need in the 21st century. It also supports countries in sharing and creating new knowledge on future curriculum design, implementation, and evaluation.

Education and Skills Policy Programme
Go to top