The Global Forum on the Future of Education and Skills 2030

The Global Forum aims to promote an integrated view on the future of curriculum design, implementation and evaluation, building on outputs from the OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 project as well as other OECD bodies, participating countries, and other international/regional organisations, identifying approaches, which work to overcome obstacles to change.

It also aims to promote knowledge co-creation (e.g. through research, survey and data collection, and analysis) and co-operation through peer learning and self-reflection, as well as dissemination of the new knowledge created by the project.

It provides a venue for experts from educational stakeholder communities to exchange their views and identify emerging issues and potential strategies for managing/addressing those issues.

It positions the OECD as the Forum for international co-operation and dialogue on the future of education and skills, as well as on curriculum design, implementation and evaluation.