The Global Forum on the Future of Education and Skills 2030 is an international multi-stakeholders' platform for educational stakeholder communities active in co-creating a vision of future of education as well as in the area of curriculum design, implementation and evaluation. It brings together policy makers, teachers, teacher educators, school leaders, students, and social partners to foster timely sharing of experiences and good practices, as well as mutual learning on the future of education and skills.
The Global Forum holds (bi-)annual interactive meetings involving all these educational stakeholder communities. Outputs from these meetings influence international policy discussions and lead to the development of further analytical work, promoting knowledge co-creation and co-operation through peer learning, self-reflection/commitment and dissemination. For more information about Global Forum meetings, please see below.