Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Global Forum on the Future of Education and Skills 2030

The OECD Global Forum on the Future of Education and Skills 2030 is an international multi-stakeholders’ platform for educational stakeholder communities active in the area of curriculum design and implementation.

Network
Follow us !
In a Computer Science Class Teacher Explains Programming for Children Showing it on Interactive Whiteboard.; Shutterstock ID 695763388; NP: New website

Select a language

English
français
Go to top