The OECD Learning Compass 2030

The OECD Learning Compass 2030 is an evolving learning framework that sets out an aspirational vision for the future of education. It supports the wider goals of education and provides points of orientation towards the future we want: individual and collective well-being.

Tool
Future of Education and Skills 2030
