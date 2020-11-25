Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Students Learn Matters

Towards a 21st Century Curriculum
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d86d4d9a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), What Students Learn Matters: Towards a 21st Century Curriculum, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d86d4d9a-en.
Go to top