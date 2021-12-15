Embedding Values and Attitudes in Curriculum

For the first time, the OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 project conducted comprehensive curriculum analyses through the co‐creation of new knowledge with a wide range of stakeholders including policy makers, academic experts, school leaders, teachers, NGOs, other social partners and, most importantly, students. This report is one of six in a series presenting the first‐ever comparative data on curriculum at the content level summarising existing literature, examining trends in curriculum change with challenges and strategies, and suggesting lessons learned from unintended consequences countries experienced with their curriculum reforms.

This report highlights how clearly articulated and experienced values and attitudes can support students’ positive lifelong learning outcomes and promote a more equitable and just society. Despite the variety of values espoused in national curricula, there is an emerging trend in prioritising values that enhance well-being and learning across different countries. This report acknowledges that incorporating values and attitudes in curriculum design and implementation does not come without its challenges – values and attitudes can be intensely contested constructs. However, it also examines the desire by authorities to see curriculum reflecting future-focused goals to improve society as a stronger imperative for countries/jurisdictions than the challenges presented. This report offers strategies that can support effective design and implementation.