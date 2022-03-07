Skip to main content
When practice meets policy in mathematics education

A 19 country/jurisdiction case study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/07d0eb7d-en
Authors
William H. Schmidt, Richard T. Houang, William F. Sullivan, Leland S. Cogan
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schmidt, W. et al. (2022), “When practice meets policy in mathematics education: A 19 country/jurisdiction case study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 268, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/07d0eb7d-en.
