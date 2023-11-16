This analytical report was prepared by the OECD Higher Education Policy Team as part of the Education and Innovation Practice Community (EIPC), an action of the European Union’s New European Innovation Agenda, flagship 4 on “Fostering, attracting and retaining deep tech talent”. EIPC seeks to bring together peers from policy and practice to advance understanding of the competencies that can trigger and shape innovation for the digital and green transitions, and the mechanisms through which higher education can contribute to their development in secondary education (Strand 1), higher education (Strand 2), and adult upskilling and reskilling (Strand 3). This report for EIPC Strand 1 examines how higher education institutions (HEIs) can support the integration of competencies for innovation into secondary school curricula. Drawing on research evidence, practical examples and insights from the EIPC network and a wide range of OECD and EU education systems, it offers six options for consideration by education policy makers on how to strengthen HEIs’ role in supporting effective curriculum development in schools.
Education and innovation for the digital and green transitions: How higher education can support effective curricula in schools
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
1 February 2024