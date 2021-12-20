Skip to main content
The resilience of students with an immigrant background

An update with PISA 2018
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e119e91a-en
Authors
Lucie Cerna, Ottavia Brussino, Cecilia Mezzanotte
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cerna, L., O. Brussino and C. Mezzanotte (2021), “The resilience of students with an immigrant background: An update with PISA 2018”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 261, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e119e91a-en.
