Digitalisation is transforming education as well as social and economic life, with implications for childhood. Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), with its immense potential to shape children’s early development, learning and well-being, can play a major role in addressing the opportunities and risks that digitalisation brings to young children. Digitalisation also creates new ways of working that have the potential to lead to quality improvement in the ECEC sector. This report provides a 360-degree view of the challenges of digitalisation in ECEC and possible policy responses.
Empowering Young Children in the Digital Age
Report
Starting Strong
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report28 June 2021
-
Report27 March 2018
-
Report21 June 2017
-
Report21 June 2017
-
Report28 October 2015
-
Report16 December 2011
-
Report14 September 2006
-
Report28 May 2001
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024