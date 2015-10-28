Research suggests that, when it comes to early childhood education and care, quality matters most. A growing number of countries are establishing monitoring systems to ensure quality and accountability in these programmes. This new publication explores how countries can develop and use these systems to enhance service and staff quality for the benefit of child development. It offers an international perspective and concrete examples to help policy makers, monitoring experts and practitioners in the field develop their own monitoring policies and practices.
Starting Strong IV
Monitoring Quality in Early Childhood Education and Care
Report
Starting Strong
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2023
-
Report28 June 2021
-
Report27 March 2018
-
Report21 June 2017
-
Report21 June 2017
-
Report16 December 2011
-
Report14 September 2006
-
Report28 May 2001
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024