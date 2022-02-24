Strengthening Early Childhood Education and Care in Luxembourg

In supporting children’s development, countries invest in the future successes of economies and societies. Awareness of the critical role early childhood education and care (ECEC) plays in setting a strong foundation for children’s learning, development and well-being has grown among policy makers worldwide.

The OECD Quality beyond Regulations policy review provides countries with an overview of the different dimensions of quality in ECEC. It also highlights policies that can enhance process quality in particular. From this review, emerged the present report, taking an in-depth look at Luxembourg’s ECEC system. It outlines the system’s main strengths and challenges, focusing on workforce development and quality assurance through the monitoring system. The report provides tailored policy recommendations to improve provision in line with national goals.