Gender equality in education

Gender stereotypes at home, in the class and in society, as well as the absence of role models, play a key role in determining boys’ and girls’ educational path and career future. Different strategies tackle gender stereotyping, from curriculum arrangements, to preparation of teachers and school staff with relevant knowledge and skills, to various targeted school-level interventions that ensure school practices are free of gender biases and stereotypes. Moving forward, it is important to address the feminisation of the teaching profession through adequate compensation and public recognition.