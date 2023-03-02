The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) is a programme of assessment and analysis of adult skills. The major product of PIAAC is the Survey of Adult Skills, an international computer-based household survey of adults aged 16-65 years. It is designed as 10-yearly cycles.

The Survey measures adults’ proficiency in key information-processing skills - literacy, numeracy and problem solving – which represent skills needed for individuals to participate in society and for economies to prosper. It also gathers information and data on how adults use their skills at home and at work.

The 1st Cycle of the Survey of Adult Skills was conducted over three separate rounds between 2011 and 2018 in 39 countries. During the 1st Cycle, about 245 000 adults were interviewed, representing 1.15 billion people.

The 2nd Cycle of the Survey of Adults Skills has been conducted in 31 countries and economies so far. A first round of data collection took place in 2022-2023 with results to be released on 10 December 2024.