The OECD Survey of Adult Skills is the jewel in the crown of its Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC). This paper argues that the findings and policy lessons from the project to date justify the high hopes which were placed in PIAAC when detailed planning for the project began in 2003. First, it presents a brief recap of PIAAC and its two predecessor international skills surveys. Second, it outlines the main themes which have been investigated to date using data from PIAAC. Third, the main findings and policy lessons drawn from PIAAC are highlighted. Finally, looking forward to the second cycle of PIAAC, for which planning is now underway, the paper suggests some priority areas for improvement to the survey design in order to add to its analytical usefulness and enhance its utility to policy makers.
Skills for the 21st century
Findings and policy lessons from the OECD survey of adult skills
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 July 2024
-
Working paper5 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024