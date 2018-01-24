Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Skills for the 21st century

Findings and policy lessons from the OECD survey of adult skills
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96e69229-en
Authors
John P. Martin
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martin, J. (2018), “Skills for the 21st century: Findings and policy lessons from the OECD survey of adult skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96e69229-en.
Go to top