Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Which skills for the digital era?

Returns to skills analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a9479b5-en
Authors
Robert Grundke, Luca Marcolin, The Linh Bao Nguyen, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Grundke, R. et al. (2018), “Which skills for the digital era?: Returns to skills analysis”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a9479b5-en.
Go to top