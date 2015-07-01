Skip to main content
The causes and consequences of field-of-study mismatch

An analysis using PIAAC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxm4dhv9r2-en
Authors
Guillermo Montt
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Montt, G. (2015), “The causes and consequences of field-of-study mismatch: An analysis using PIAAC”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 167, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxm4dhv9r2-en.
