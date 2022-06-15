Enhancing labour market relevance and outcomes of higher education: Country note Portugal

This country note presents the results of an analysis of undertake Portugal undertaken within the Labour Market Relevance and Outcomes of Higher Education Partnership Initiative project. The project was implemented by the OECD with the support of the European Commission with the aim of helping policy makers and higher education institutions enhance the employment outcomes of graduates by better aligning higher education provision with labour markets skill demands. Portugal has a high the concentration of students in short-cycle programmes in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and engineering. These programmes have the potential to increase student enrolment in bachelor and postgraduate fields of study that are connected with the digital and technological transition of the economy, and so far have seen low enrolment. The success of short-cycle programmes as pathways to further study will require a combined approach of improved study guidance and student support. The country note reviews the system context, highlights challenges faced by higher education institutions and, lessons learned from current practice, and presents policy options.