Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Teenage parenthood

How does it relate to proficiency in literacy?
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/de7859a0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Adult Skills in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Teenage parenthood: How does it relate to proficiency in literacy?”, Adult Skills in Focus, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/de7859a0-en.
Go to top