The results of the Adult Skills Assessment confirm that there is a strong link between the level of literacy proficiency and the rate of teenage motherhood. Countries where this link is strongest could further encourage the prevention of and support with pregnancies before the age of 20 in the groups at highest risk. These measures are all the more crucial as they are about protecting not just the most vulnerable teenagers but also their prospective children against the long-term consequences of these early births.
Teenage parenthood
How does it relate to proficiency in literacy?
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Abstract
