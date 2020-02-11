Across the OECD, the labour-market performance of foreign-born-adults tends to lag behind that of the native-born. Immigrants are not only more likely to be unemployed or inactive, but they also earn less and work in lower-skilled jobs. Differences in skills proficiency, language spoken and country of education explain a large part – albeit not the entirety – of these observed gaps. Policies should therefore aim to provide immigrants with effective language tuition, adult education and training programmes in order to ensure the successful integration of foreign-born workers into host economies.
Skills proficiency and the labour market outcomes of migrants
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Abstract
