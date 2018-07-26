The results of the Survey of Adult Skills confirm that there is a strong link between the level of numeracy performance and the use of these skills in practice. In view of these findings, countries could further encourage the teaching of numeracy-related disciplines in a wider variety of higher education pathways. Such a measure is particularly important as numeracy skills and practices play a crucial role in many dimensions of individual well‑being.
Students’ numeracy skills and practices
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Abstract
