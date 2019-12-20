Lifelong learning is especially important for immigrants, who are often at a disadvantage in terms of the languages and skills that are valued in the labour market of their host country. Yet foreign-born adults are less likely to participate in training than native-born ones, and face higher financial and non-financial barriers to training. Policy efforts should focus not only on providing more training opportunities, but also on removing barriers to participation.
Investing in the skills of adult immigrants
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 March 2020
-
11 February 2020
-
18 April 2019
-
Policy paper12 December 2018
-
Policy paper26 July 2018
-
Policy paper17 November 2017
-
31 May 2017
-
Policy paper28 March 2017
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Report5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
Report9 May 2023
-
28 March 2023
-
22 March 2023