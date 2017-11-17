Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How much will the literacy level of the working-age population change from now to 2022?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3fbc48a8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Adult Skills in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “How much will the literacy level of the working-age population change from now to 2022?”, Adult Skills in Focus, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3fbc48a8-en.
Go to top