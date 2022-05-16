Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Skills Strategy Implementation Guidance for Flanders, Belgium

The Faces of Learners in Flanders
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7887a565-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), OECD Skills Strategy Implementation Guidance for Flanders, Belgium: The Faces of Learners in Flanders, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7887a565-en.
Go to top