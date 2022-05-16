This OECD Skills Strategy Implementation Guidance report presents a model for the segmentation of the adult learning population in Flanders, which resulted in the identification of nine representative learner profiles. These profiles provide unique insights into the diversity of factors that affect decisions to participate in learning, including motivation, obstacles to learning, socio-demographic characteristics, and labour market characteristics. These profiles will assist Flanders’ reflections on how to target and tailor existing and new lifelong learning policies to the needs of learners.
OECD Skills Strategy Implementation Guidance for Flanders, Belgium
The Faces of Learners in Flanders
Report
OECD Skills Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 May 2023
-
Report9 May 2023
-
Report3 May 2023
-
22 March 2023
-
21 March 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023