Results from the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC) confirm that mastery of the host country’s language is essential if immigrants are to integrate successfully into their new communities and into the host country’s labour market. Given these findings, host countries could design and implement policies to provide language training to immigrants as soon as feasible after they arrive. This is particularly important for immigrant children, who can then attend school with their native-born peers.
Why are immigrants less proficient in literacy than native-born adults?
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 March 2020
-
11 February 2020
-
Policy paper20 December 2019
-
18 April 2019
-
Policy paper12 December 2018
-
Policy paper26 July 2018
-
Policy paper17 November 2017
-
Policy paper28 March 2017
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Report5 December 2023
-
Report12 September 2023
-
Report9 May 2023
-
28 March 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
Working paper25 October 2022
-
Report3 October 2022