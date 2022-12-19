The Strength through Diversity Policy Survey collected information from 34 education systems on their policies and practices for equity/inclusion. The Survey revealed a great variation among the definitions of equity/inclusion, as well as among the definitions for the analysed dimensions of diversity. Education systems identified equity/inclusion as policy priorities in 2021/22 and, accordingly, changed their curriculum strategies and tailored the provision of instructional and non-instructional support to students. Education systems provided guidelines to promote teachers’ and schools’ collaboration with families and communities, and to help stakeholders respond to the diversity of student populations. Distribution of resources accounted especially for students with special education needs. Most education systems did not implement policies to promote diversity among school staff. Monitoring of diversity was unbalanced and relied heavily on academic outcomes. Few education systems used the term intersectionality in their jurisdictions, although several had policies that target the intersection of student groups.
A snapshot of equity and inclusion in OECD education systems
Findings from the Strength through Diversity Policy Survey
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
