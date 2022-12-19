Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A snapshot of equity and inclusion in OECD education systems

Findings from the Strength through Diversity Policy Survey
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/801dd29b-en
Authors
Samo Varsik
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Varsik, S. (2022), “A snapshot of equity and inclusion in OECD education systems: Findings from the Strength through Diversity Policy Survey”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 284, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/801dd29b-en.
Go to top