Mapping study for the integration of accommodations for students with Special Education Needs (SEN) in PISA

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ed03c717-en
Authors
Ava Guez, Ketan, Mario Piacentini
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guez, A., . Ketan and M. Piacentini (2024), “Mapping study for the integration of accommodations for students with Special Education Needs (SEN) in PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 308, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ed03c717-en.
