Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

PIAAC Thematic Review on Adult Learning

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/864d2484-en
Authors
Richard Desjardins
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Desjardins, R. (2020), “PIAAC Thematic Review on Adult Learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/864d2484-en.
Go to top