The OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs supports member countries with data and evidence-based policy advice in the areas of employment, skills, health, migration and social policies. These areas are crucial for addressing challenges and opportunities in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Countries are dealing with the enduring legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the refugee, energy, and cost-of-living crises brought about by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The green transition, population ageing and the digital transition are causing long-term shifts in people’s opportunities and needs, while many groups still do not have equal opportunities in OECD societies and labour markets and gender gaps persists. Rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are also beginning to have an impact on the world of work, with potentially far-reaching consequences for workers, businesses and societies. In this context, the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs helps countries to develop strong and innovative employment policies, to promote the creation of more and better jobs and enhance social inclusion and equal opportunities.

The Directorate also supports member countries with work on health, to help them achieve people-centred, high-performing and resilient health systems. This is done by measuring health outcomes and health system resources, as well as supporting evidence-based policies that improve access, efficiency, and quality of healthcare. The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed significant gaps, highlighting the need to strengthen health systems resilience while ensuring fiscal sustainability.

The ELS Directorate’s work is also systematically informing relevant debates in global governance fora, such as the G20, the G7, APEC, and the EC. Our data, policy analysis and standards, are used to inform and shape discussions and policy action within these fora, allowing for exchange of data, mutual learning and familiarisation of OECD standards beyond our membership.