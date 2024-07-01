Monika Queisser

As Head of Social Policy Division, where she supervises and coordinates the work on social protection spending, social indicators, pensions, family and youth policies, gender equality and diversity, housing and poverty.

Her background is in pension system analysis and pension reform. She has been working at the OECD since 1997. In 2007-8, she worked as an adviser to the OECD Secretary-General. Prior to joining the OECD, Ms. Queisser worked at the World Bank in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the pensions and insurance group in the Financial Sector Development Department. Her first employment was with the German ifo institute for economic research in Munich. Her professional experience also includes employment as a journalist at daily newspapers and broadcasting in Germany.