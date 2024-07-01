Stefano Scarpetta

He leads the work of the Organisation in a number of broad areas including Employment, Labour, Migration, Health, Skills, Gender and Tackling Inequalities and contributes to the implementation of the Secretary-General’s strategic orientations in these areas. Stefano represents the OECD in the G20 and G7 and many other high-level international fora on labour market, social, migration and health issues. Under his leadership, ELS provides continuous assistance and support to countries in the design, implementation and evaluation of polices drawing from evidence-based analyses of how policy affects different economic, labour and social outcomes. His advice has contributed to numerous policy reforms in OECD countries and beyond, and new policy thinking in areas ranging from inequalities, labour market inclusion and the future of work, social protection for all, the integration of migrants, the economics of public health and patient-centred health care.

Prior to 2013, Mr. Scarpetta held different position in the OECD, leading a number of large-scale, innovative projects. He wrote the first assessment of the original OECD Jobs Strategy (Implementing the OECD Jobs Strategy). He was also in charge of the seminal work conducted by the Economics Department on the “Sources of Economic Growth”, which for the first time also included firm-level analyses, and later led to the regular assessment of Going for Growth. Stefano also developed a new framework to assess “The Policy Challenges of Population Ageing".

From 2002 to 2006 he was the labour market advisor and lead economist at the World Bank in charge of the Bank-wide programme of Employment and Development; he authored a number of reports and was one of the leading authors of the 2005 World Development Report. Upon his return to the OECD in 2006, he led the economic reviews of Japan, Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, China and India. In 2008 he moved back to ELS as the Head of the Employment Analysis and Policy Division and the editor of the Employment Outlook. In 2010, he became the Deputy Director of ELS.

Mr Scarpetta has published extensively in academic journals, including in the American Economic Review, the Economic Journal, Economic Policy, the International Journal of Industrial Organisation and Labour Economics. He holds a PhD in Economics from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (Paris), a M.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Laurea Summa cum Laude from the University of Rome “La Sapienza”.

Full CV (pdf)