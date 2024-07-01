The PIAAC database contains the full set of responses from youths and adults. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the PIAAC data. The files include the Public Use Files (PUF), codebooks, background questionnaires and all materials needed to process the data.
PIAAC data and methodology
Find, download and use a broad set of data ranging from raw answers to indicators and visualisation tools, all with the support documentation needed to reproduce PIAAC results.