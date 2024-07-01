PIAAC 1st Cycle Database

The PIAAC Log Files contain a record of the interactions between respondents and the PIAAC computer testing application during the course of the PIAAC assessment. Respondents’ actions within the tool were recorded and stored with time stamps. The PIAAC log file data is of potential relevance to researchers and others interested in better understanding a range of issues relating to test-taking behaviour and the strategies and processes followed by respondents in responding to test items.

PIAAC log file data is available for the following 17 countries that participated in the first round of the PIAAC study (PIAAC 2012):



Austria, Belgium (Flanders), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovak Republic, Spain, United Kingdom (England and Northern Ireland), United States.



The PIAAC log files are made available in their raw .xml format. Full documentation of the contents of the files is also available as is a customised analysis tool, the PIAAC LogDataAnalyzer.

