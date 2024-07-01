PIAAC 1st Cycle Database

1st Cycle: Twenty-four countries participated in Round 1 of the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC), with data collection taking place from 1 August 2011 to 31 March 2012 in most countries. Nine countries took part in Round 2 of the assessment, with data collection taking place from April 2014 to end-March 2015. Six countries participated in Round 3, with data collection taking place from July to December 2017. Please consult the list of countries that took part in each of the Rounds.
2nd Cycle: Thirty-one countries are participating in Round 1. Data will be available on 10 December 2024.