Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Adults, Computers and Problem Solving

What's the Problem?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264236844-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Adults, Computers and Problem Solving: What's the Problem?, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264236844-en.
Go to top