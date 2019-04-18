Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Beyond Proficiency

Using Log Files to Understand Respondent Behaviour in the Survey of Adult Skills
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0b1414ed-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Beyond Proficiency: Using Log Files to Understand Respondent Behaviour in the Survey of Adult Skills, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0b1414ed-en.
Go to top