Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Returns to ICT Skills

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzfl2p5rzq-en
Authors
Oliver Falck, Alexandra Heimisch, Simon Wiederhold
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Falck, O., A. Heimisch and S. Wiederhold (2016), “Returns to ICT Skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 134, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlzfl2p5rzq-en.
Go to top