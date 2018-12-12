Skip to main content
Literacy skills and family configurations

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/509d788a-en
Authors
Nicolas Jonas, William Thorn
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Jonas, N. and W. Thorn (2018), “Literacy skills and family configurations”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/509d788a-en.
